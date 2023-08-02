Jim Cornette believes WWE botched female AEW star's run; advises her to start bullying fellow talents

Former WWE commentator Jim Cornette was full of praise for Taya Valkyrie and gave her some advice on how she can better her in-ring abilities. Taya has been the talk of the wrestling town ever since her botch with Britt Baker went viral.

Cornette was speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience when he spoke about how WWE botched her run in NXT and also on how she should perform on the biggest stage. Cornette said:

“I am going to give her a piece of advice, because I’ve been a fan and I loved the Franky Monet look and gimmick in NXT and they botched that up on her. She has been trying to work these other girl’s matches and I know she has worked in Mexico a lot because she had to work independently. She wasn’t on either WWE or AEW television. Get Mexico and Lucha Libre out of your f***ing vocabulary now. You are on American television on a network."

He then went on to talk about how Valkarie can use her abilities to bring out the best inside the ring:

“Taya Valkyrie is f***ing gorgeous. She looks like a star. She’s got a f***ing different look and she has got the size and she has all the ring wear and wardrobe and she can work American style. You wanna see her bullying the smaller girls and using her size. You wanna see her lay the f***ing chops in and do regular wrestling sh*t. She doesn't need to do these f***ing running flipping things. That's for the f***ing little girls that dont have a f***ing look.” [From 09:25 to 10:35]

Check out the entire video below:

Former WWE Divas Champion comes to Taya Valkyrie’s rescue

After her match with Britt Baker, former WWE NXT star Taya Valkyrie took to Twitter to hit back at the trolls. In a very touching post, she wrote:

"Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I’m just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself."

TAYA VALKYRIE @thetayavalkyrie Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I’m just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself.

After seeing all the hateful comments aimed at her co-worker, former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) replied to Taya’s post and offered her support. She urged her to ignore the hate:

“Love you sister. F*ck them. They’re always so hateful they take the fun out of wrestling sometimes and I’m sorry.”

SARAYA @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie Love you sister. Fuck them. They’re always so hateful they take the fun out of wrestling sometimes and I’m sorry

With the entire wrestling fraternity by her side, Taya will no doubt come back stronger than ever before.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.