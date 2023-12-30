Former WWE star wants to dethrone MJF: "I feel like he was ducking me and dodging me"

A certain former WWE Superstar has just expressed his interest in being the one to dethrone MJF. With the AEW World Champion having a huge target on his back, many look to be the one to knock him off. The star in question would be Swerve Strickland.

Aside from Samoa Joe and Wardlow, Swerve has also expressed interest in the title. In a recent encounter on Dynamite, the leader of the Mogul Embassy claimed that MJF had been avoiding him since his debut, but now he looked to attain what he claimed was his, and that was the AEW World Championship.

On his recent appearance on ROAR around the ring, Swerve Strickland was asked whether he wanted to face MJF because of the champion himself, or for the title he held. He responded by saying it was a mix of both. The champion was the youngest, longest-reigning, and the biggest name in AEW. He also looked back at the history they shared in the independent circuit.

“It’d be very interesting to go up against MJF. He’s making history right now, the youngest champion, the longest-reigning champion who’s had an incredible year in the industry. There’s a lot more history with MJF than a lot of guys that I have on the roster. That’s someone I used to travel on the road with back in the day, literally spent hours driving throughout the night with,” said Strickland.

The former WWE Superstar mentioned how he felt that the champion was avoiding him on purpose, seeing as they only interacted recently for the first time since he stepped foot in AEW after departing from WWE.

“As you saw on AEW Dynamite, that was our first interaction after almost a year and a half, almost two years after me being in the company. There’s a reason for that. I feel like he was ducking me and dodging me. He’s been writing lists and all that stuff for a while. I’m like, well, you left my name off that list for a reason. I’m kind of someone he knows not to cross, and that’s why I think that’d be a great opportunity for me to take the championship off of him specifically.” [H/T Fightful]

Former WWE Superstars Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee to finally face off at Worlds End

Two former WWE Superstars will finally have their grudge match a year since their feud started, as Swerve Strickland was just challenged by Keith Lee to a match at Worlds End. Tony Khan and management have also made this official.

The two have a lot of history between them, which was never settled formally in the ring one-on-one, and this Saturday will be their chance to tear each other apart.

Expand Tweet

It was reported by Fightful Select that originally Strickland would continue his feud with Hangman Page at the PPV, but this ended up changing to a long-awaited match with The Limitless One.

At Worlds End, Swerve enters with all the momentum behind him, having had a good standing in the Continental Classic, and having had a good show against everyone that stepped up to him.

Which of the two former WWE names comes on top? Let us know in the comments section below.