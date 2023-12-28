Details on how Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee's grudge match impacted former AEW champion's plans - Reports

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are finally going to have their long-awaited grudge match this Saturday at World's End. But it seems this match has shifted some plans for a former champion.

Following his loss in the Gold League final of the Continental Classic, Swerve told Tony Schiavone that he knows Keith has been talking about him on Collision and challenged him to a match for this Saturday's pay-per-view.

The team formerly known as Swerve In Our Glory went their separate ways last December, and it seemed that there was going to be a match set up between the former partners at some point this year, but it never seemed to come together.

However, Fightful Select (subscription required) has learned that the long-awaited Swerve In Our Glory blow-off match was finalized after Full Gear in November. This has led to a change in plans for one Hangman Page, whom Swerve has been feuding with since All Out.

Hangman and Swerve were originally meant to continue their feud after their hellacious Texas Death Match at Full Gear, but the choice was made to go with Strickland versus Keith for World's End, with the ROH feud with Shane Taylor being the catalyst for the match coming together.

Swerve Strickland has his eye on the AEW World Championship in 2024

For anyone who was disappointed to see Swerve Strickland eliminated from the Continental Classic, fear not as the former AEW Tag Team Champion has big plans for 2024.

During a recent interview with News4Jax, Swerve admitted that he thinks that he could do a better job at being the AEW World Champion than MJF has over the past year.

Swerve also stated that he doesn't just want any gold in 2024, he wants the AEW World Championship, reiterating the point he made to Hangman Page where he said that if he was given the same chances Page has got, he would have been champion by now.

