"Aside from the one that we had on SmackDown" - Former WWE star wants a rematch with Bryan Danielson in AEW

Bryan Danielson has been on a tear since joining AEW. It's no surprise that everyone wants to face the American Dragon, including former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson squared off in an excellent match on SmackDown after the WWE roster got stuck in Saudi Arabia. The Panama City Playboy displayed his abilities as Danielson helped him to one of the best matches of his career.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy on Inside the Ropes, Adam Cole spoke about his desire to face the multi-time WWE world champion again, this time in AEW.

"As far as thinking about having matches with them [with veterans], of course, like I look at, you know Daniel Bryan, sorry Bryan Danielson. Yeah because I was about to talk about SmackDown. So I looked at Bryan Danielson and I said I wanna have another match aside from the one that we had on SmackDown and I think that opportunity someday will come so to get to do Adam Cole versus Bryan Danielson in AEW would be really cool again." [4:54-5:20]

Adam Cole is learning a lot from the veterans in AEW

Throughout his interviews, Adam Cole has always displayed an eagerness to learn. He expressed his delight at having veterans in All Elite Wrestling and stated that he's constantly learning from them.

"I have gotten to talk to them [veterans in AEW] about different things or they on their own have offered advice or input. Again both of those guys [Jericho and Punk] and really all the veterans like I said, have been around the block in the pro wrestling world have gotten the chance to really, really help some of the younger talent and that's me included. You know, I've always been a guy that constantly wants to progress and move forward and get better. So I'm by no means someone who doesn't want to hear advice or input. I am open ears for those guys anytime they have anything to say so it's been cool to build a little bit of a closer relationship with all of them working in the same company." [4:12-4:52]

Adam Cole is set to take on Hangman Adam Page for the world title in the main event of the Revolution pay-per-view.

