Former WWE star willing to come out of retirement in a "heartbeat" for a dream match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

WWE power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are two of the most respected names in the industry. The two hardly teamed up in matches over the years, but Brandi Rhodes claims she'd come out of retirement for a mixed-tag match against them.

Cody Rhodes had a few notable team-ups with Brandi over the years, especially in AEW. Together, they even took on Jade Cargill and Shaquille O'Neal in their shared AEW debuts. But could the two do the same in WWE?

During a recent interview on Ring The Belle, Brandi Rhodes expressed how a match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon would be her dream match.

“Stephanie (McMahon) and Triple H (would be the dream mixed tag match that I’d want). 100 percent. I would come out of retirement for that in a heartbeat and I would do it at 72 years old. Y’all would have to sit through that and just let it happen." [23:52 - 24:30]

However, in conclusion, Brandi admitted that the chances of getting the WWE legends in the ring would be "very, very slim." During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rhodes commented on whether she misses wrestling and noted how she does, especially around fans.

Brandi Rhodes recently addressed the rumors of what led to her departure from AEW and Cody's WWE return

Brandi cut many promos during her time in AEW, and while they were often well-received, fans slammed many of her segments before her departure. Due to this, some believe this response led to her not being re-signed.

During the same interview, Brandi Rhodes shut down claims that her departure was due to how poorly her segments with Dan Lambert were received.

"It's not true that we left because the Dan Lambert segments upset me. That's not true. Everything that Dan said I was there for, I enjoyed it, and some of it almost made me laugh a couple times, because I was like, 'Geez! Geez, this man.'"

Additionally, she also debunked the rumors that the promotion wasn't going to renew her contract in the end. It remains to be seen if she'll someday return to WWE, but for now, Brandi seems to be occupied by her family life.