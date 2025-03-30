Former WWE stars BANNED from ringside for high-stakes match at AEW Dynasty

Two former WWE stars have been banned from a major upcoming title match at AEW Dynasty, as announced on Collision. The match is now official, following two false finishes in previous contests.

The former WWE stars Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, along with AEW star Matt Menard, will be banned from ringside for the TNT Title match at Dynasty 2025. Last week on Collision, Adam Cole challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship after their previous match was interrupted by Shane Taylor Promotions.

However, the match last week ended in a time-limit draw, with Daniel Garcia still holding the title. Nonetheless, Garcia and Cole had a face-to-face segment on the latest episode of Collision, where Adam Cole challenged Garcia for another match with the TNT title on the line.

Although Matt Menard tried to stop him, Daniel Garcia accepted Cole's challenge for the title match at Dynasty 2025. The champ also announced that there would be no time limit for their third match, and former WWE stars Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, along with Daddy Magic, will be banned from ringside at the pay-per-view.

Adam Cole is on a quest to win his first-ever singles title in AEW, and it remains to be seen whether he will achieve this goal at Dynasty 2025.

