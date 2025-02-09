  • home icon
  Former WWE stars force Death Riders to run away after huge brawl on AEW Collision

Former WWE stars force Death Riders to run away after huge brawl on AEW Collision

By Sujay
Modified Feb 09, 2025 02:07 GMT
Former WWE stars forced The Death Riders to run away after a huge brawl on AEW Collision. This wasn't surprising, given how things transpired on the show.

The Death Riders have been a thorn in the side of nearly everyone in AEW. Since turning heel, they have targeted almost everyone that they have crossed paths with. The latest group on their radar is the Undisputed Kingdom.

After Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong won their match against Shane Taylor Promotions and the team of Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard, they were unexpectedly attacked by the Trios Champions, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta.

At first, they had Adam Cole under control, but then former WWE star Roderick Strong attacked Claudio Castagnoli. A brawl ensued, causing the Death Riders to scurry away in haste. Adam Cole grabbed the microphone and declared he was sick and tired of the Death Riders believing they could do whatever they wanted.

He then laid out a challenge and said that next week on Dynamite, the Undisputed Kingdom will face the Death Riders for the World Trios titles. This will no doubt be a great match and could have ramifications with Grand Slam approaching.

Edited by Neda Ali
हिन्दी