Former WWE stars Grizzled Young Veterans break silence after AEW debut

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions, the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson), recently made their highly anticipated debut in AEW and broke their silence with a message on social media.

The Grizzled Young Veterans made their blockbuster AEW debut on a recent episode of the Saturday show, Collision. James Drake and Zack Gibson competed against the former trio's champions, The Acclaimed. Although the debutants failed to win the match, they impressed the entire wrestling world with their sheer athleticism.

Prior to their AEW debut, The Grizzled Young Veterans had a successful four-year run in WWE's NXT UK before their release last year. Since then, James Drake and Zack Gibson have been active on the independent scene, making recent appearances in promotions like TNA and Tony Khan's promotion.

Meanwhile, James Drake and Zack Gibson recently took to their Instagram Handle to break the silence on their impressive AEW debut on Collision. James Drake shared a clip of a crazy spot from their match against The Acclaimed on the Saturday show along with the following caption:

"FROM LIVERPOOL TO *Insert destination* Grit. Your. Teeth."

Former WWE stars put the whole AEW roster on notice after their debut

The former WWE stars, Grizzled Young Veterans were clearly not happy after losing their AEW debut match on Collision against The Acclaimed. In an exclusive backstage interview, James Drake and Zack Gibson blamed Billy Gunn, who accompanied The Acclaimed for their loss and sent the following message to the roster:

"The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, in fact the whole AEW roster, this isn't the last time you're going to see the GYV. So remember this, when you see us coming, grit your teeth." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, Grizzled Young Veterans are reportedly not under an AEW contract yet. Only time will tell if the tag team will be seen again on Tony Khan's promotion.

