Former WWE stars return to AEW after 2 months

Tonight on AEW Rampage, former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz made their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after a two-month absence.

This week's Rampage was a special St. Patrick's Day Slam edition that took place in Winnipeg, Canada. The penultimate match of the night was a tag team bout between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Matt Menard & Angelo Parker and The Bollywood Boyz.

This was the Rampage debut of the former WWE Superstars. The last time they were in AEW was back in January when they wrestled The Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven on Dark: Elevation.

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker wanted to recruit The Acclaimed to The Jericho Appreciation Society, but every time they made the offer to the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, they were denied.

Thus, Menard and Parker wanted the former AEW World Tag Team Champions to watch their match tonight against The Bollywood Boyz.

The former WWE Superstars seemed to have the advantage as the match began, but the tide changed quickly, and the members of The Jericho Appreciation Society managed to pick up the win following a double DDT.

Gurv and Harsh Sihra have had a total of three matches on AEW but are yet to pick up a win.

