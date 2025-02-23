  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • Former WWE stars' sudden appearance forces Death Riders to run away after big win on AEW Collision

Former WWE stars' sudden appearance forces Death Riders to run away after big win on AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 23, 2025 03:41 GMT
AEW WWE
Ex-WWE stars took out Death Riders (Image Source: Claudio Castagnoli on X)

Three former WWE stars made an appearance on AEW Collision and ran The Death Riders out of the ring. The faction had a fallout with multiple stars after their big win on the show.

Ad

Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly of the Undisputed Kingdom showed up to deal with The Death Riders after their match on the Saturday show. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC defended their AEW Trios title against the team of Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang.

After an action-packed encounter, The Death Riders managed to successfully retain the titles as PAC made Cool Hand Ang tap out. PAC refused to break the hold even after the win. Thankfully, Undisputed Kingdom showed up to make the save and eventually forced The Death Riders to run away from the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After Cole, Strong, and O'Reilly took out The Death Riders, AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley showed up alongside Marina Shafir to make things more interesting. Adam Copeland then joined the babyfaces to even the numbers and took out PAC.

The Undisputed Kingdom challenged Claudio, Yuta, and PAC for the Trios titles last week on Dynamite, but was defeated.

Nevertheless, their pursuit of the Trios titles continues after what happened on Collision. It remains to be seen if the Undisputed Kingdom eventually manages to take the Trios titles off of The Death Riders.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी