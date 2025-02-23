Former WWE stars' sudden appearance forces Death Riders to run away after big win on AEW Collision

Three former WWE stars made an appearance on AEW Collision and ran The Death Riders out of the ring. The faction had a fallout with multiple stars after their big win on the show.

Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly of the Undisputed Kingdom showed up to deal with The Death Riders after their match on the Saturday show. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC defended their AEW Trios title against the team of Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang.

After an action-packed encounter, The Death Riders managed to successfully retain the titles as PAC made Cool Hand Ang tap out. PAC refused to break the hold even after the win. Thankfully, Undisputed Kingdom showed up to make the save and eventually forced The Death Riders to run away from the ring.

After Cole, Strong, and O'Reilly took out The Death Riders, AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley showed up alongside Marina Shafir to make things more interesting. Adam Copeland then joined the babyfaces to even the numbers and took out PAC.

The Undisputed Kingdom challenged Claudio, Yuta, and PAC for the Trios titles last week on Dynamite, but was defeated.

Nevertheless, their pursuit of the Trios titles continues after what happened on Collision. It remains to be seen if the Undisputed Kingdom eventually manages to take the Trios titles off of The Death Riders.

