Former WWE Superstar accepts CJ Perry's (fka Lana) offer to be his new manager

CJ Perry has just found her first AEW client in a certain former WWE Superstar. After weeks of scouting for her first client, she has found one in the former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo.

During the latest episode of Collision, Andrade took on Daniel Garcia, who was making his Collision singles debut. The former WWE United States Champion came out like usual for his match, but quickly after, he was followed by the entrance of CJ Perry. The two stood together on the ramp, possibly confirming their partnership.

Expand Tweet

Garcia was without his friends for this match, as they only accompanied him for his entrance. This did not faze him as he brought the fight to the luchador. But in the end, his opponent was too much for him.

The former WWE Superstar was able to set up the Figure 4 lock, and he transitioned this to the Figure 8 lock for the submission victory. After the win, Andrade shared a quick embrace with his new manager.

The camera quickly panned backstage, where CJ Perry's husband, Miro, was seen intently watching with a smile on his face. This could be a tease of a future confrontation.

What are your thoughts on this new partnership? Let us know in the comments section below.

