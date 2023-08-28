Former WWE Superstar accidentally knocks out Saraya's (fka Paige) mother during AEW All In

At the AEW All In event, Saraya's mother became an unwitting target of a former WWE Superstar's attack.

The four way match between Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Saraya and Hikaru Shida was one of the most anticipated matches on the card. While there was no bloodshed like in CM Punk's match or even the stadium stampede, the four stars gave it their all in an attempt to claim the AEW Women's World Championship as their own.

While Toni and Saraya seemed to be prepared to work together, owing to both being members of the Outcasts, their alliance fell through in the middle of the match. Storm accidentally knocked down Saraya's mother when attempting to hit her opponent, leading to tensions rising between her and the Anti-Diva.

This led to much chaos within the ring, with Ruby Soho also getting involved for a short while. In the end, Saraya was able to defeat everyone including her faction member and former WWE Superstar Toni Storm to become the new World champion.