Former WWE Superstar accuses Saraya (fka Paige) of going off-script; says she can't be trusted

Saraya shocked the entire world when she won the AEW Women’s title at All In last week, in her home country of England. The 80 thousand plus crowd at Wembley Stadium went nuts as the returning hometown hero won probably the biggest match of her career.

While everyone in the wrestling world was happy for Saraya’s success, there was one person that was not. That was none other than her stable mate, Toni Storm. Storm was in the 4 way match with Saraya, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, which saw the former WWE SmackDown General Manager pick up the win.

Storm threw a tantrum on AEW Dynamite, in an interview with Renee Young, and accused her mate of going off script during their match. Storm said:

“Listen, don't get me wrong. I am very happy for Saraya. Lord knows I am. But, she went completely off the script and completely forgot her part in my performance at All In and now I am stood here with no title, no friends, no nothing. Ruby, she left me out there and she hates me now. Can't trust her. Can't trust Saraya.”

It will be interesting to see how this new dynamic between the duo will affect the status of The Outcasts going forward.