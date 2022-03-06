Former WWE Superstar addresses issue with AEW's The Young Bucks

AEW's Kyle O'Reilly has taken to Twitter to shed light on the rumors of alleged friction between reDRagon and The Young Bucks.

At the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, the two teams will challenge Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW World Tag Team title in a three-way match.

In a tweet earlier today, Kyle O'Reilly clarified that there's no issue between reDRagon and The Young Bucks. The 35-year-old star said both the teams have indulged in friendly competition, and they'll destroy Jurassic Express this Sunday:

"There is zero issue between us & the Bucks besides maybe friendly competitiveness. Upmost respect for those guys whereas I have no idea where Mowgli & Dino droppings get off disrespecting us ALL last night. Bucks x reDRagon at Revolution will destroy those time traveling hippies!" O'Reilly tweeted.

Kyle O'Reilly @KORcombat There is zero issue between us & the Bucks besides maybe friendly competitiveness. Upmost respect for those guys whereas I have no idea where Mowgli & Dino droppings get off disrespecting us ALL last night. Bucks x reDRagon at Revolution will destroy those time traveling hippies! There is zero issue between us & the Bucks besides maybe friendly competitiveness. Upmost respect for those guys whereas I have no idea where Mowgli & Dino droppings get off disrespecting us ALL last night. Bucks x reDRagon at Revolution will destroy those time traveling hippies!

In the main event of Rampage this week, Christian Cage defeated Ethan Page to secure the final spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match on Sunday night.

Just as when Jurassic Express came out to celebrate with their mentor, reDRagon and The Young Bucks confronted them from outside the ring. The two teams snatched the tag team titles, but Jungle Boy took The Elite members out by diving outside the ring.

Adam Cole will challenge "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Revolution 2022

While reDRagon and The Young Bucks will be in tag team title contention this Sunday, Adam Cole will challenge Hangman Adam Page for the World Championship.

The Panama City Playboy has been promoting this clash as the "original" Adam vs. "other" Adam.

The two men shared the ring multiple times during their time in ROH. But it would be a completely different vibe under the unrestricted environment of AEW.

It will be interesting to see whether Cole ends Page's fairytale run with the world title or The Cowboy solidifies his reign by conquering one of the best technical sound wrestlers in pro wrestling today.

What do you make of Kyle O'Reilly's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win this Sunday? Adam Cole Hangman Page 0 votes so far