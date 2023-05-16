Former WWE Superstar admits to having a crush on AEW star Toni Storm

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) has admitted to having a crush on AEW star Toni Storm.

Earlier today, Fred Rosser took to Twitter to express his admiration for AEW star Toni Storm. He shared with his followers that he has a crush on her and accompanied his tweet with a photo of Storm.

The 39-year-old used the hashtags #ToniStorm and #njresurgence to show his support for his upcoming match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling Resurgence, where he is set to face Juice Robinson.

"Ask me about my crush #ToniStorm #njresurgence," Rosser tweeted.

Throughout his career, Fred Rosser has amassed an impressive resume, holding the WWE Tag Team Championship and the Strong Openweight Championship once.

On the other hand, Toni Storm is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. Prior to joining the promotion in 2022, Storm had a successful stint in WWE, where she held the NXT UK Women's Championship.

In 2022, she made history by becoming the first woman to win championships in both AEW and WWE, securing the Women's World Championship.

Rosser's public admiration for Storm highlights the mutual respect and camaraderie among pro wrestlers, transcending company boundaries. It remains to be seen if anything will come of Rosser's crush on Storm. However, it is clear that he is a fan of her work.

Rhea Ripley shows support for The Outcasts faction in AEW

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently expressed her admiration for The Outcasts faction, consisting of former WWE Superstars Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm, in All Elite Wrestling.

The faction believes they have been treated like outcasts by AEW fans and have channeled their frustrations toward the promotion's popular female wrestlers.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Mike Schneiderman, Rhea Ripley praised The Outcasts and expressed happiness for the trio's success and their ability to pursue what they love.

"I love it. I think they're doing really, really well and it looks like they're having a lot of fun as well. And them three together, I could only imagine how wild it's getting. Toni and I, we go back since we were 16 years old in Australia. There's actually footage out there of us wrestling at 16 in Australia as well. We had a triple threat, but I'm proud of her. I'm glad that she is having fun and still wrestling, doing the one thing she loves and good for her. She knew exactly what she wanted and she went for it," said Rhea Ripley.

The Outcasts are certainly making a splash in AEW, and it will be interesting to see what they do next.

