"I'm really happy for them" - Rhea Ripley praises faction of former WWE Superstars in All Elite Wrestling

Rhea Ripley recently praised a group of former WWE Superstars in All Elite Wrestling for their new gimmick.

Saraya (Paige), Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott), and Toni Storm have formed The Outcasts faction in All Elite Wrestling. The evil trio believes that AEW fans have treated them like outcasts ever since their arrival and have begun to take out their frustration on the promotion's most popular female wrestlers.

In an interview with Mike Schneiderman of Wrestling Inc., The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley claimed that she loved The Outcasts faction and noted that she has known former WWE Superstar Toni Storm since she was 16 years old.

"I love it. I think they're doing really, really well and it looks like they're having a lot of fun as well. And them three together, I could only imagine how wild it's getting. Toni and I, we go back since we were 16 years old in Australia. There's actually footage out there of us wrestling at 16 in Australia as well. We had a triple threat, but I'm proud of her. I'm glad that she is having fun and still wrestling, doing the one thing she loves and good for her. She knew exactly what she wanted and she went for it, so I'm really happy for them," said Rhea Ripley. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Rhea Ripley discusses her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania and recently disclosed that she views the match as part of her redemption story.

Ripley and Flair battled at WrestleMania 36 in the Performance Center for the NXT Women's Championship. The Queen emerged victorious and suggested on a recent edition of SmackDown that the 26-year-old still isn't ready to defeat her.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, The Eradicator stated that her current storyline against Charlotte is a redemption story for her and is one of the biggest matches of her career.

“This is a real redemption story in a way. I’m facing Charlotte Flair again,” Ripley said. “She is someone that I’ve never been able to knock off in a singles match. It’s definitely one of the biggest matches of my career. Knowing how many people will be in attendance at this WrestleMania, it will be so insane. I’m so excited.” (H/T- TV Insider)

Rhea Ripley dominated the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and punched her ticket to WWE WrestleMania. It will be fascinating to see what happens next in the storyline if Ripley can avenge her loss from three years ago and capture the SmackDown Women's Championship this weekend.

Do you think Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley should main event Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

