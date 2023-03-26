"This is a real redemption story"- WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley opens up about her WrestleMania match against top champion

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has shared her honest opinion on facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Back in 2020, The Queen won the NXT Women's Championship by defeating The Eradicator at WrestleMania 36. Since then, the rivalry between the two women has begun and Flair will now defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ripley at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While speaking on Biography: WWE Legends, Ripley mentioned that their current storyline is a real redemption story as she is going to face The Queen once again. The Eradicator further added that this would be one of the biggest matches of her career and that she is excited.

“This is a real redemption story in a way. I’m facing Charlotte Flair again,” Ripley said. “She is someone that I’ve never been able to knock off in a singles match. It’s definitely one of the biggest matches of my career. Knowing how many people will be in attendance at this WrestleMania, it will be so insane. I’m so excited.” (H/T- TV Insider)

Rhea Ripley named RAW Superstars as Mr. and Mrs. WrestleMania

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley named RAW Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as Mr. and Mrs. WrestleMania.

Speaking in an interview on Give Me Sport, The Eradicator heaped praise on the couple as she mentioned that both the superstars have done history-making things in their previous WrestleMania matches.

Ripley thus named The Visionary and The Man as her choices for the title.

"I feel like Mr. WrestleMania, I mean I feel like I'm going to have to go with the couple over here. I feel like I'm going to have to go with Seth Rollins and Becky. They've both done like history-making things at WrestleMania. And they've both been on a lot of them as well. So for me, I would probably say them two."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley.

