Rhea Ripley names 36-year-old WWE Superstar and former RAW Women's Champion as Mr. and Mrs. WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently named Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as Mr. and Mrs. WrestleMania.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley faced Damage CTRL leader Bayley in a singles match. Despite interference from Bayley's stablemates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, The Eradicator won the match when Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch came out in support of Ripley.

While the trio distracted The Role Model, Rhea hit the former with a Riptide, thus picking up the win.

While speaking in an interview on Give Me Sport, The Eradicator mentioned that according to her, The Visionary and The Man deserve to be Mr. and Mrs. WrestleMania.

Justifying her statement, Ripley stated that both of them have done history-making things at The Show of Shows, and are thus deserving candidates to earn the title.

"I feel like Mr. WrestleMania, I mean I feel like I'm going to have to go with the couple over here. I feel like I'm going to have to go with Seth Rollins and Becky. They've both done like history-making things at WrestleMania. And they've both been on a lot of them as well. So for me, I would probably say them two."

Check out Rhea Ripley's interview below:

Madusa picked Rhea Ripley for her retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) recently picked Rhea Ripley as her dream retirement opponent in WWE.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Madusa mentioned that she had met The Eradicator on RAW XXX, while the latter was getting ready. The Hall of Famer recalled how she had approached Ripley by telling her that she would be her pick for her retirement match.

Madusa further added how glad The Eradicator was upon hearing her statement.

"Funny, you should say that because when I was at RAW XXX, I saw her sitting there, getting her makeup done, and I walked by and peeked my head in and said 'you'd be my pick right now for my retirement match, young lady.' And she was like, 'oh my god that would be such an honor,'" said Madusa.

Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event. She earned the opportunity after winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

