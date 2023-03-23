WWE Hall of Famer wants to have retirement match against Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa has picked RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley as her dream retirement opponent in the global juggernaut.

The Judgment Day member is gearing up to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Ripley earned the opportunity after winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match in January. The marquee bout is one of the frontrunners to headline Night 1 of Mania.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Madusa was asked about a possible dream match with The Eradicator.

The WWE legend disclosed that she ran into Rhea Ripley backstage at RAW XXX and said she would like to face her in her retirement bout. Madusa added Ripley was overjoyed and said it would be an honor to compete against her.

"Funny, you should say that because when I was at RAW XXX, I saw her sitting there, getting her makeup done, and I walked by and peeked my head in and said 'you'd be my pick right now for my retirement match, young lady.' And she was like, 'oh my god that would be such an honor,'" said Madusa (4:40 - 4:56)

Vince Russo was unhappy with Rhea Ripley's presentation on RAW this week

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold back before blasting WWE for Rhea Ripley's booking.

He expressed his disappointment about Ripley having a competitive match against Bayley ahead of WrestleMania 39. The wrestling veteran thinks the promotion nearly "killed" The Eradicator with its booking, as she would have won with ease.

"She's going 50-50 with Bayley. Bayley comes coming across the ring with a big knee to Ripley, clearly, clearly slaps the thigh. Then they do it in slow motion and it looks like this...[goes on to reenact]. I am watching this, I was like, 'Are you guys freaking kidding me?' Do we really want to show Bayley slapping her thigh in slow motion? This is how you kill Rhea Ripley. Ripley should not be going 50-50 with Bayley. I am sorry, bro." said Vince Russo

It remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley manages to exact revenge for her loss against Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania 36 at the event's latest iteration.

Fans can purchase the book The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story here, which charts the legend's journey in the wrestling business.

