"This is how you kill Rhea Ripley"- WWE Veteran points out the problem with a popular segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's segment and match on RAW.

The Eradicator was confronted by Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL during her in-ring segment on this week's RAW. The war of words led to an impromptu match between the two. During the bout, Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus came out to even the odds against Damage CTRL, which led to Ripley picking up the win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Rhea lost her train of thought during the pre-match promo. The former WWE writer also pointed out the problems with the bout:

"First of all, she's already cut this promo. We've heard this promo week before. Bro, she got lost a couple of times. She lost her train of thoughts and it was bad. This did not help Rhea Ripley at all. Bro, think about this. This promo does not help her. It was repetitive."

Russo then went on to talk about Rhea's spot with Bayley:

"She's going 50-50 with Bayley. Bayley comes coming across the ring with a big knee to Rhea Ripley, clearly, clearly slaps the thigh. Then they do it in slow motion and it looks like this...[goes on to reenact]. I am watching this, I was like, 'Are you guys freaking kidding me?' Do we really want to show Bayley slapping her thigh in slow motion? This is how you kill Rhea Ripley. Ripley should not be going 50-50 with Bayley. I am sorry, bro." [48:34 - 50:04]

Rhea Ripley has been unstoppable in WWE over the last few months

The Judgment Day member has been one of the most dominant stars in WWE over the last several months. The former RAW Women's Champion was last pinned inside the squared circle in May 2022 by Liv Morgan.

Ripley will challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. She punched her ticket to the biggest wrestling event of the year after outperforming 29 other women in the Royal Rumble match. After winning the marquee battle royal, Rhea decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for her coveted title.

