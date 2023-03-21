Who was the last person to pin Rhea Ripley in WWE? It's been 10 months!

Few people on the WWE roster, regardless of gender, are as dominant as Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has been on an incredible 10-month streak.

Despite suffering losses like the tag team match at Elimination Chamber between Judgment Day and Edge & Beth Phoenix, nobody has pinned the former RAW Women's Champion in nearly a year. In fact, the last time that happened was all the way back in May.

On the May 30 edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan managed to upset Rhea Ripley. Prior to Finn Balor joining Judgment Day, both he and AJ Styles worked with Liv to bring down the villainous group, which Corey Graves attributed to her success in the match.

Liv stunned Ripley with a backstabber after escaping a powerslam attempt. Since that day, though, Rhea Ripley has refused to be caught off-guard.

Rhea Ripley defeats Triple Crown Champion on WWE Monday Night RAW

The dominant number one contender to Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship faced one of the Four Horsewomen on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. Damage CTRL interrupted Rhea Ripley's promo segment, leading to Ripley challenging any of them to a match despite not being dressed for competition.

Bayley, the only member of the trio in ring gear, accepted the challenge. Heading into WrestleMania 39, neither woman could afford a loss here. The former SmackDown Women's Champion had a tough task ahead of her in Ripley, who was able to overpower the veteran throughout the match.

What made matters worse for Bayley was the appearance of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch, as well as Trish Stratus. With her mind not fully on the task at hand, Bayley fell to Ripley after a devastating Riptide.

Unfortunately for Ripley, her opponent on the Show of Shows is known for ending incredible streaks at WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair ruined Asuka's 914-day winning streak at WrestleMania 34, and she already defeated Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Can Charlotte Flair end another dominant run at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes