Rhea Ripley defeats WWE Grand Slam Champion on RAW after sending a message to her WrestleMania opponent

Rhea Ripley collided with Bayley on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW after sending a message to her WrestleMania 39 opponent Charlotte Flair.

The Eradicator will challenge The Queen for the coveted SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. This will be the second time that the two stars will collide in a title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rhea Ripley was confronted by Damage CTRL during her in-ring segment. Bayley informed her that she should've asked her if she needed help to beat Flair, as she's done it before. After the two stars traded words on the mic, they ended up facing each other in an impromptu match.

During the bout, Rhea hit Bayley with a devastating knee to the face and shades of Kenny Omega. The Role Model fought back with multiple clotheslines, and tried to go for a bulldog, but her opponent avoided it. Ripley tried to go for the Riptide, but Dakota Kai attacked her from behind while IYO SKY distracted the referee.

Bayley then capitalized by planting Rhea Ripley with a powerful slam. Becky Lynch's music played, and she came out alongside Trish Stratus and Lita. After the commercial break, The Role Model busted out the Bayley-to-Belly, but only got a one-count.

Rhea Ripley locked Bayley in the cloverleaf, but the latter managed to get to the ropes. Dakota and IYO then started brawling with Lynch, Stratus, and Lita at ringside. The match ended after Rhea hit Bayley with a Riptide to win via pinfall.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will retain at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below!

