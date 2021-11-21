Rhea Ripley reveals which WWE Superstar she "loves but hates" (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley expects her long-term rivalry with Toni Storm to be revisited on WWE’s main roster.

In 2014, Ripley and Storm competed against each other during their time working for Melbourne City Wrestling (MCW) in Australia. Their paths have since crossed in NXT, NXT UK, and at the WWE Worlds Collide event in 2020.

Ahead of Survivor Series, Ripley spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SP3 about the possibility of going head-to-head with Storm at the event:

“It was really, really bound to happen. Toni and I have been fighting each other since we were 16 years old in Australia. We actually have a match over there that we had that’s just sort of progressed over time and gotten more and more popular,” she said.

She went on to discuss the dynamic of their relationship:

“Our feud is definitely something that’s gonna go on for the longest time. I love Toni but I hate Toni. We have matching tattoos but I wanna punch her in the face. She’s just always gonna be there and I think it’s gonna be a feud for a long, long time.”

Rhea Ripley will represent Team RAW alongside Bianca Belair, Carmella, Liv Morgan, and Queen Zelina at Survivor Series. Toni Storm will compete on Team SmackDown alongside Natalya, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi.

Rhea Ripley’s pick for “Mrs. Survivor Series”

The likes of Randy Orton and Roman Reigns have been nicknamed “Mr. Survivor Series” due to their impressive performances at the event over the years.

Asked about a possible Mrs. Survivor Series, Rhea Ripley chose herself as the best female superstar in Survivor Series history:

“Since I love myself… me, Mrs. Survivor Series... 2019, led Team NXT to victory. The first time NXT had been part of Survivor Series. Captain of the women’s team, my first ever Survivor Series… last woman standing. Can’t get much better than that,” she said.

Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, and Rhea Ripley were the only three survivors in the RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT match in 2019. The other two Team NXT members, Bianca Belair and Toni Storm, were eliminated earlier in the match.

