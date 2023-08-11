Former WWE Superstar admits she was p*ssed after Vince McMahon scrapped romantic storyline

Summer Rae, a former WWE diva, was one of the most featured stars in the company when she was involved in the Rusev/Lana angle back in 2015. The angle was that Rusev and Lana, who were a real-life couple back then, had broken up. Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae also became integral parts of the story.

Unfortunately for Summer Rae and WWE in general, the storyline had to be scrapped as TMZ played spoilsport by leaking the information of Rusev and Lana’s real-life engagement in the middle of the angle.

That meant the abrupt end of that storyline and also meant that Summer Rae would not be going on the European tour, which was scheduled for later that year.

Summer spoke about her frustration with how things panned in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet:

“I was p*ssed, like, I was so mad. I was like, God, we just did all this. There's no payoff. Like, what do I do? I'm on the European tour with them. Like, now am I kicked off the European tour? That's $15-20,000. Like, I'm just not going on tour. So the whole thing, I was like so mad.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

After the leak, the angle never really got to play out and ended abruptly.

Summer Rae recalls how she was told the Rusev/Lana angle was over in WWE

In the same interview, Summer Rae went into detail on how she was told she had to break up with Rusev after the TMZ leak. She also shed light on how Vince McMahon told her that no one is bigger than WWE.

Summer said:

“I think the head writers called me and they were like, ‘Hey, it's on TMZ. No one's bigger than WWE.’ That's a big thing for Vince and Cena would always talk about that, like, no one's bigger than WWE and they don't want you to think that either. So like, ‘Oh, you want to go to TMZ and say you guys are married, and that kind of ruins our storyline’, which in my opinion, I don't think it did ruin it. It's kayfabe. But, ‘You want to do that? Well, watch this. It's over. You're breaking up with him today."

Given how Vince McMahon and Co. reacted to the whole debacle, it is clear to see how much potential they saw in that angle. It is unfortunate that it came to an end the way it did.

