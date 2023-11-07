Former WWE Superstar announces he's willing to come out of retirement to face Hook in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Sabu has sent shockwaves through the fans after expressing his willingness to come out of retirement for a match against AEW star Hook.

Sabu made his All Elite Wrestling debut in May 2023 as part of the Adam Cole-Chris Jericho storyline. The WWE legend can’t wrestle the way he used to do due to his age and numerous injuries, which led to his retirement. However, the ECW legend still has one more match left in him.

In a recent interview with Title Match Network, ECW legend Sabu shared his thoughts on his AEW debut.

“I thought it was awesome. I thought it was awesome. Would have been better if he came out with me. He came out, and he had a surprise, and it ended with all of us,"

Furthermore, he spoke about wanting to have a match with Hook for the FTW Championship:

"I wanted him to win the FTW belt, give it to me, and then in my final match, I lose it back to HOOK. I didn’t say it to nobody, that’s just my thought. I like HOOK, he’s a good guy, a good kid, very respectful. Needs to gain some weight, of course, and experience, but I think he has a good future. It would be my pleasure to help him,“ he said. (H/T - EWrestling News)

However, Sabu was last seen in Tony Khan's promotion at Double or Nothing, where he was in the corner of Adam Cole in his match against Chris Jericho.

AEW star Danhausen teased a reunion with Hook

Danhausen, who was absent from AEW TV since March due to a torn pec injury, returned last week on Rampage in a backstage segment. While he stated that he appeared by mistake, he will officially return on this week's edition of Dynamite.

Following his return, Hook recently took to Twitter, sharing a picture of himself with Hook, teasing a reunion between them.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for Danhausen following his return to TV.

Do you want to see Sabu back on All Elite Wrestling program? Sound off in the comments section below.

