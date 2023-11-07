Returning AEW star teases massive reunion with Hook

In a surprising turn of events, an AEW star has teased a reunion with Hook ahead of Dynamite. The star in question is none other than Danhausen.

Danhausen, who had been notably absent from All Elite Wrestling since March due to a devastating torn pec injury, recently returned last week on Rampage in a backstage segment.

During a backstage segment on Rampage, Danhausen "accidentally" appeared and dropped a hint about his imminent return. He announced that his much-anticipated comeback to AEW is scheduled for the upcoming edition of Dynamite in Portland.

However, ahead of his return on Dynamite, Danhausen took to Twitter to post a picture of himself and former FTW Champion Hook.

This unexpected pairing has left fans excited, wondering if Tony Khan has something special in store for these two stars on Dynamite. Only time will tell how he books them for his show, whether in a singles match against each other or a tag team bout.

Former AEW star CM Punk calls Danhausen a "human garbage"

CM Punk called the Very Nice, Very Evil human garbage in playful banter. The exchange unfolded after Danhausen shared an Instagram story featuring Batman and Robin, where he tagged himself as Batman and CM Punk as Robin.

The former AEW Champion responded to his story by sharing an image of Batman, Robin, and Nightwing, tagging Danhausen as Batman, himself as Robin, and Brody King as Nightwing, and further calling Danhausen "human garbage."

"Sh*tty Danhausen left Brody King out of his cute picture because he is human garbage, so I added Brody because I am very nice," Punk wrote on his story.

It is widely known among the fans that Punk and Danhausen are good friends in real life.

