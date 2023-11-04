Popular AEW star finally makes his return after 243 days on Rampage

For the first time since March this year, a certain popular AEW star sort of made his return earlier tonight on Rampage.

Danhausen has just revealed when his return would be. After "accidentally" appearing tonight, he clarified when his "real" return was scheduled to be.

Following the Gunns' dominant win over Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels, the camera panned backstage when RJ City had a supposed special guest that he was going to interview.

Danhausen then passed by and said that he made a mistake, which was supposed to be for next week, abruptly leaving. RJ City accepted this and confirmed they would redo the interview next Friday instead.

This was the Spooky star's first appearance since he competed at Revolution on March 5th. He and Orange Cassidy participated in the four-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

After the match, however, he suffered a torn pec, which put him out of action until this day.

He did not reveal when his "official" return segment would be, but this may either be on Dynamite or Rampage once more. So fans will have to wait a few days for the return of Danhausen.

