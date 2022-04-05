Former WWE Superstar asserts he will "bury" The Young Bucks on AEW television

Cash Wheeler, one half of the current ROH Tag Team Champions FTR, has made a bold statement on social media, stating that The Young Bucks will be "buried" by he and his partner Dax Harwood.

After answering the challenge set out by FTR, the Jackson brothers will face Wheeler and Harwood on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite for both the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championships.

Fans have been clamoring for the blockbuster rematch for months. Now that the bout has been set, Cash Wheeler of FTR has sent a rather explicit message to the former AEW Tag Team Champions, stating that FTR will "bury" them:

"FTR vs Young Bucks II No more using the job title to hide from the rematch. We've spent a year and half walking through their EVP bulls*** Wednesday, we bury the Bucks."

Elsewhere on this week's Dynamite, The Hardys will take on The Butcher and The Blade in a tables match, Adam Cole will take on Christian Cage and both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation tournaments will be featured.

The Young Bucks were the winners in the first match between the two teams

The first match between the The Young Bucks and FTR took place at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2020. The bout was for the AEW Tag Team Championships, with the added stipulation that if FTR won, The Bucks could not challenge for the titles ever again.

The bout was billed as a tag team match for the ages, with FTR replicating the styles of legendary '80s teams like The Midnight Express and The Brainbusters, whereas The Young Bucks paid tribute to teams like The Hardys and The Dudleys.

After veering away from their traditional style, Cash Wheeler went for a 450 splash but missed, giving the opportunity for The Bucks to pick up the win and earn their first AEW Tag Team Championship.

