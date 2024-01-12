Former WWE Superstar attacked

Former WWE Superstar and current ROH Women's Champion Athena was recently ambushed from behind by AEW star Nyla Rose.

Athena (fka Ember Moon) has been an integral part of the Ring of Honor women's division, and fans on the internet have been begging for her return on AEW TV after a terrific run as champion.

However, Athena seems to be enjoying her time in Ring of Honor, as she recently appeared on ROH TV and delivered a promo while she was at a training center with her minions. Athena addressed her recent absence from TV, citing various injuries and claiming that she deserves a vacation for being a great champion.

Athena's current rival, Nyla Rose, attacked the star after interrupting her promo. The latter stood behind Athena while the champion cut a promo. When Athena caught sight of Rose, she seemed stunned. The challenger then said, "surprise bi**h," and attacked the champion.

Furthermore, Nyla also took out Athena's minions who were training in the ring with some devastating moves like the spear and Samoan drop.

Former WWE star teases her AEW TV return

While the former WWE star, Athena, is having a great run as the ROH Women's Champion, she recently called out the AEW Women's World and TBS Champions. Speaking on the Under The Ring Podcast, Athena stated:

"I think the next step for me would definitely [be] to take a crack at AEW TV again. My first time around wasn't great and I lost to the all-powerful Jade Cargill. I want to be a triple crown champion by the end of 2024. I am going after all the belts, the TBS Championship – Julia Hart, the AEW Women's [World] Championship -– Toni Storm. I am coming for you guys in 2024."

It remains to be seen how far Athena goes as the ROH Women's Champion and whether fans will see her back on AEW TV sooner rather than later.

