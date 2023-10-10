“Former WWE Superstar audaciously wants to “seal Bryan Danielson’s” legacy ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW star Bryan Danielson is beginning to wind down his full-time career as a wrestler, which has led to a former WWE Superstar wanting to' seal Bryan's legacy.'

The former WWE Superstar in question is Swerve Strickland, the man WWE fans will remember as Isaiah Scott in NXT. The former NXT North American Champion is quickly becoming one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling heading into the final months of 2023.

Swerve recently picked up a big win over former AEW World Champion Hangman Page. He is now set to take on Bryan Danielson this Tuesday on the special "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite in Independence, Missouri.

The match on Dynamite is arguably Swerve's biggest test since he joined AEW in March 2022. During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Strickland stated that he wants to be the one to cut Bryan's career short and do him the favor of sealing his legacy now rather than later:

"I’m one of the most unique performers. I hope to spawn new talents to follow my template. I’m laying that groundwork now. Bryan Danielson’s legacy is ever-growing, but I want to be the one to seal it. This is where it ends for him and begins with me.” (H/T SEScoops)

Either Bryan Danielson or Swerve Strickland will be in action this Saturday on AEW Collision

Some people were left surprised when it was announced that Swerve and Danielson would be wrestling this week, but there is a good reason for the match existing, as the winner will get a title shot this Saturday on AEW Collision.

Strickland and Bryan will compete to be the number one contender for the AEW TNT Championship, currently held by Christian Cage, who claims to have held the title since June but has actually held the title for a few weeks.

As mentioned earlier, Swerve Strickland picked up a big win over Hangman Page recently at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st, while Bryan Danielson has recorded big wins over Ricky Starks, Zack Sabre Jr. and Kyle Fletcher in recent weeks.

