"I'm ready to wrestle again" - Former WWE Superstar B-Fab reveals if AEW or IMPACT Wrestling has reached out to her (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar, B-Fab has revealed if AEW or IMPACT Wrestling has reached out to her. The real-life Briana Brandy has claimed that she is ready to wrestle again and wants to get back in the ring.

Alongside other members of Hit Row, Brandy was drafted to the SmackDown brand as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. However, shortly afterward, she was released from the company on November 4.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Brandy noted that neither AEW nor IMPACT have reached out to her. However, she admitted to having connections in both companies.

"No, I haven't had anyone that reach out to me at all. I do have connections in both, I just been doing so many different things that I didn't want to give my time to something, if I was busy. But, you never know, where I'm gonna be, I definitely want to get back in the ring because like I said, I love the art, I'm ready to wrestle again." [19:36 – 20:11]

Watch Briana Brandy aka B-Fab on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted below:

B-Fab has admitted that she wants to share the ring with AEW's Jade Cargill

During the same conversation, B-Fab also stated that she would like to work with Jade Cargill. Briana Brandy is open to teaming up with Cargill or facing her in singles competition.

"I get this question all the time. I would love to wrestle her, I think it would be an amazing match. I also would love to team up with her, I think me and her would be an amazing duo together. We can definitely do some amazing things together, so you just never know. But definitely, I would love to wrestle her and being with her as well, I think it would be fun. I think we can do a lot of, lot of cool things," [13:20 – 13:46]

During her time with WWE, Brandy was a part of the NXT and worked alongside Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and Isaiah Scott in Hit Row. Scott also captured the NXT North American Championship while being a part of the group.

Since then, he has gone on to sign for AEW. It remains to be seen where Fab will end up next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Genci Papraniku