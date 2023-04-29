Former WWE superstar is a "Bag of sh*t," says Jericho Appreciation Society member

An AEW star was apparently not impressed by the debut of a WWE Superstar.

This week on Dynamite, four-time NXT champion Roderick Strong made his first appearance in Tony Khan's promotion. The debut was downright unexpected, leading to fans erupting with cheers as the music hit. Roderick's entry led to Adam Cole being saved from an ambush by The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Chris Jericho's stable was understandably not pleased with the interference. Matt Menard (aka Daddy Magic) recently took to Twitter to comment under Roderick's picture, which was posted by Marina Shafir, slamming the former WWE Superstar.

"You should probably dump him. He’s a bag of sh*t"

Bully Ray has questioned the former WWE Superstar's future in AEW

While Roderick Strong got a sizeable pop in his debut appearance, wrestling veteran Bully Ray believes the former NXT star needs to prove his merit to stand out.

Roderick had been a member of The Undisputed Era faction in NXT, which was led by Adam Cole. While The Panama City Playboy made the stable what it was, Bully Ray believes the rest of the members are quite "interchangeable."

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated that it was up to Roderick to elevate himself. He explained:

"My barometer for this is Adam Cole, out of those four guys [from Undisputed Era], it's Adam Cole number one, and the rest of them could be two, three, and four. They're interchangeable guys, so I'm wondering what is it going to take for Roderick Strong to finally, truly get over?" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Here's some Undisputed lore for everyone: the last time Adam Cole & Roderick Strong were in a ring together, it was them breaking up in Florida.



2 years later, they reunited again in Florida. Here's some Undisputed lore for everyone: the last time Adam Cole & Roderick Strong were in a ring together, it was them breaking up in Florida.2 years later, they reunited again in Florida. https://t.co/t8eiy03cOo

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Roderick Strong in AEW.

