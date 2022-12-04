Triple H is the head of creative in WWE. Since he took charge, several released stars have returned to the promotion. Former superstar EC3 has shared his thoughts on The Game playing a role in William Regal's potential departure from AEW.

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the new world champion MJF attacked William Regal, which resulted in the WWE legend being rushed to the hospital. Following this angle, the wrestling world and the All Elite locker room suspected that this was Regal being written off TV as he is on his way out of the promotion.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about Regal's potential departure from All Elite Wrestling. According to him, Triple H played a role in helping Regal make his decision.

The CCO of WWE tweeted right before the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, a montage of William Regal saying WarGames.

“He (William Regal) does the right thing, goes out on his back putting over the heel on his way out. It seems like a thing he would do because he is probably the epidemie of consummate professionalism within the industry. I think Triple H manifested this with a tweet… what a power play," EC3 said. [02:01 - 02:22]

EC3 on what William Regal would have informed Tony Khan if he was heading back to reunite with Triple H

During the same episode, EC3 shared his thoughts on how Regal's conversation with the All Elite President Tony Khan would have gone.

He felt that the only reason the former NXT General Manager could give Tony Khan is that he is not happy with the promotion.

"If he is (going back), that means he had to have a conversation with his current boss and say, ‘hey I’m not really vibing this. I would like to leave.’ Sometimes things don’t work out and that’s okay. Remember that when your girlfriend dumps you, things don’t workout sometimes.” [02:28 - 02:48]

William Regal is rumored to return to WWE soon to take up a backstage role.

Do you think the 15-time champion will be heading back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

