"He does it better than I do" - Former WWE United States Champion breaks down Jeff Hardy's in-ring capabilities

Jeff Hardy recently received a significant amount of praise from his brother Matt Hardy.

Jeff joined his brother in AEW nearly two months ago. Since then, the two have engaged in tornado and tables tag team matches. The brothers recently appeared on Dynamite to "DELETE" Andrade, signifying that they are on to new things.

During the most recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the older Hardy brother expressed the differences between himself and Jeff Hardy. According to Matt, The Charismatic Enigma is far better than he is when it comes to more extreme moves:

"I realized earlier on that Jeff’s strengths are doing The Whisper in the Wind, and doing the Swanton, and doing his big dives off ladders. And he does it better than I do, so I should always focus on him doing it and I do things like wrestling better, use psychology better. I have better strikes, so I’ll focus on doing that and [Jeff] focuses on what [he] does best." (43:12)

Matt also highlighted his own strengths, but complimented Jeff Hardy as the one who embodies the Hardy Boyz concept:

"I was cool with that because him doing all those moves helped him get over because he just seemed like a more exciting performer. Jeff really embodies what the Hardy Boyz concept is. Me? Not as much. I am much more of like the Matt Hardy V1, or the Broken Matt – an over-the-top character who takes things to extremes." (44:50)

The Hardys have been wrestling together since their teenage years and are truly an embodiment of dreams coming true. The two shaped their careers and became legends of the industry, and both are equally remembered as great performers.

Matt Hardy recently shared a hearfelt video looking back on his and Jeff Hardy's careers

The Hardys have been together all their lives and managed to make it into the wrestling business as a duo. While Jeff Hardy has had more mainstream success, both brothers have reached many milestones in the sport together.

Matt recently took to Twitter to share a nearly six minute-long video highlighting their recorded wrestling history together, from their backyards to WWE and AEW.

"What a run we’ve had." - Matt Tweeted.

"What a run we've had." - Matt Tweeted.

As the brothers are in their 40s, the two of them realistically won't be wrestling for too much longer. The Hardys likely won't be done with wrestling when they retire, but as the video shows, they've had an incredible career together.

