Former WWE Superstar calls out The Young Bucks for "totally false" claims in regards to in-ring gear (Exclusive)

The Young Bucks are one of the most prominent tag teams in AEW today and have racked up numerous accolades since forming the promotion. However, veteran wrestler B. Brian Blair has called the duo out for believing they began a trend in wrestling.

The Young Bucks, alongside Kenny Omega, are currently gearing up for their seventh and final bout against Death Triangle to determine the AEW Trios Champions. Besides their in-ring exploits, the tandem is widely known for wearing fancy sneakers during matches.

During an exclusive appearance on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Blair praised the duo as a team but shot down their claims about being the first tag team to sport sneakers in the ring.

"The Young Bucks? They’re a great babyface team, don’t get me wrong. But [they claim] ‘We were the first ones to wear tennis shoes in the ring’ which is totally false because we wore black and yellow Nike Dunks back at WrestleMania 3. Sean Waltman corrected that real quick on one of their tweets." (30:07 onward)

Booker T also recently spoke on meeting The Young Bucks for the first time and detailed how they initially made a wrong impression on him.

B. Brian Blair also gave his take on how The Young Bucks could vastly improve in-ring

While the Bucks are known for their explosive moveset and high-risk spots, they have often received backlash from veteran wrestlers and fans online.

During the same conversation, Blair criticized the Bucks for performing too many high-octane spots during their matches.

Them and The Briscoes would work together, and I’d always say ‘God, if I could only have 10 minutes with the two of them’ just to sit down and show them where they could maybe do 25/35% less high spots and got twice as much out of the match." (30:27 onward)

Wrestling has changed considerably since the days when B. Brian Blair and James Brunzell teamed up as The Killer Bees. However, the legend's advice can help modern-day performers enhance their skillset.

