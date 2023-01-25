Former WWE Superstar claims 'unfinished business with The Miz'; teases Royal Rumble appearance

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison was recently asked about the likelihood of him making an appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble event and talked about his unfinished business with The Miz and other wrestlers on the roster.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 28th and is known for its many surprises, as wrestlers who have been away or not expected to return make an appearance. Currently, only 15 men have announced their participation, leaving room for 15 more surprise entrants.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Morrison was questioned about the possibility of him participating in the upcoming Royal Rumble event. He revealed that he has a lot of unfinished business with The Miz and other wrestlers:

"I have a ton of unfinished business. Unfinished business with my frenemy, The Miz, and a ton of people on the roster. In the business of professional wrestling, if you look at the rosters of Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Rampage, Dynamite, IMPACT, MLW, Ring of Honor, NWA, I have a personal history and issues with everybody," Morrison said.

Additionally, he stated that there are many potential matches for him in the Stamford-based promotion:

"It would be great to go back to WWE, it would be great to go to any one of those rosters because there is a ton of unfinished business, a ton of new matchups, and mostly because I like wrestling." (H/T - Fightful)

Former WWE Champion takes a jibe at Roman Reigns ahead of the Royal Rumble

Former WWE Champion The Miz took a dig at Roman Reigns ahead of The Tribal Chief's upcoming match at the Royal Rumble.

Taking to Twitter, The Miz reminisced about his victory over Roman Reigns five years ago, in which he won the Intercontinental Championship for the eighth time.

"Five years since my 8th #IntercontinentalTitle win on the 25th Anniversary of #WWERaw…. oh and beating @RomanReigns #ICTitle," The Miz tweeted.

Roman Reigns is currently preparing to defend his title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

Do you think John Morrison will make an appearance at the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

