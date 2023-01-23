The Miz takes a subtle dig at Roman Reigns ahead of Royal Rumble, recalls rare win over him

Popular WWE star The Miz has taken a subtle dig at Roman Reigns ahead of the latter's upcoming match at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The Tribal Chief is currently in preparation to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the first major WWE show of 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Miz recalled winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the 8th time by beating Reigns. The two men collided five years ago with The A-Lister coming out on top.

"Five years since my 8th #IntercontinentalTitle win on the 25th Anniversary of #WWERaw…. oh and beating @RomanReigns #ICTitle," wrote The Miz.

Check out The Miz's tweet below:

Roman Reigns was warned by Seth Rollins at a recent live event

It looks like everybody wants a shot at Roman Reigns at the moment. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is currently dealing with the 'Kevin Owens problem', but that hasn't prevented Seth Rollins from taking a dig at him.

Rollins and Reigns have a lot of history with one another. The two superstars previously held the WWE Tag Team Championships during their days in The Shield.

Rollins, who was unsuccessful in dethroning Reigns in 2022, put him on notice at a recent live event. He said:

"You see this Roman? We coming for you baby, I'm coming for you."

This past Friday on SmackDown, The Head of the Table was destroyed by Kevin Owens during a contract signing. The Prizefighter caught the entire Bloodline off guard and took them out on his own.

Ahead of Reigns and Owens' collision at the Royal Rumble premium live event, Bloodline member Sami Zayn will be involved in a major segment with his stablemates on the upcoming edition of RAW. The Honorary Uce was nowhere to be found when Owens took out The Bloodline in a 1-on-4 assault.

