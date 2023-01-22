"I'm coming for you" - Former WWE Champion calls out Roman Reigns at a recent event [Watch]

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins fired a warning shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at a recent house show.

WWE hosted its Saturday Night's Main Event in Erie, Pennsylvania, on January 21, which saw The Visionary take on Austin Theory to close the show. While Rollins was unable to reclaim the United States Championship, he had the last laugh as he laid out Theory after the match.

Seth went on to pay tribute to Jay Briscoe, following which he had an interaction with a ringside fan carrying a 'Rollins for Rumble Winner' signboard. While signing the signboard, the two-time Universal Champion called out Roman Reigns, saying he's coming for him.

"You see this Roman? We coming for you baby, I'm coming for you," Seth said.

Seth Rollins recently declared his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble match and is one of the favorites to win it. The Tribal Chief, meanwhile, will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Kevin Owens next Saturday.

Seth Rollins last faced Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Seth Rollins is no stranger when it comes to facing Roman Reigns in the squared circle. The duo is two of the fiercest rivals of the current generation. Their last showdown came nearly a year back at the Royal Rumble 2022.

The match at Royal Rumble ended in DQ after Reigns continued to attack his former stablemate despite the referee's warnings. This was also the Tribal Chief's first and only singles loss in the last three years. While his match against Xavier Woods also ended in DQ, it is officially listed as a No Contest.

The rivalry between the former SHIELD members abruptly ended after the Premium Live Event. The duo has teased another showdown on multiple occasions, but so far, a match between them looks unlikely.

Seth Rollins will also have to keep an eye on Cody Rhodes, who will be returning to action at Royal Rumble after six months on the sidelines.

The American Nightmare was involved in a heated feud with the Visionary before he suffered a torn pectoral and will be looking for some redemption upon his comeback.

