Cody Rhodes breaks silence after revealing his return date on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes sent a three-word message after revealing his return date on the latest episode of RAW.

The American Nightmare was last seen in action at Hell in a Cell, where he faced off against Seth Rollins inside the ominous structure. Rhodes delivered the performance of a lifetime as he defeated The Visionary despite suffering an injury before the match. The former AEW star has now recovered from the injury and is ready to return.

WWE has been airing vignettes for the last two weeks to hype Cody's comeback to the squared circle. The trend continued on the red brand this week as Cody Rhodes announced that he'll be entering the Royal Rumble this year in another vignette.

The 37-year-old later took to Twitter to comment on the incident. He said:

"Finish the story."

Bully Ray liked WWE's way of hyping Cody Rhodes' return with vignettes

Cody Rhodes has become one of the most popular stars in WWE since returning to the company at WrestleMania last year. The American Nightmare has been booked as a megastar in his second stint with the promotion and has three victories over Seth Rollins.

However, Rhodes received a setback prior to his match at Hell in a Cell as he tore his pectoral muscles during training. He went on to compete despite the injury, winning his third match against The Visionary.

With the former AEW star edging closer to a return, WWE has started highlighting his journey so far in pre-recorded videos. Bully reacted to the video package on the Busted Open podcast, stating that he's excited to see Cody return:

"These packages that they're doing on Cody have me excited for his return. I tweeted last night, 'We are in the storytelling business.' Those words come directly from Vince McMahon, and the Cody story should generate big business. I ended the word business with two dollar signs because this should generate money. This is the kind of story people pay to see."

Cody Rhodes was recently spotted at the company's Performance Center, where he is preparing for his imminent return. He has also reportedly handpicked Carmelo Hayes and Joey Gacy from NXT to help him get ready for the comeback.

