Cody Rhodes handpicks two NXT stars to train for his WWE return - Reports

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is closing in on an in-ring return after nearly six months on the sidelines. The American Nightmare has reportedly been training at the company's Performance Center. He has handpicked a couple of NXT stars to help him prepare for an eventual return.

Cody was last seen in action in June last year at Hell in a Cell where he took on Seth Rollins inside the ominous structure. Despite suffering a torn pec before the match, Rhodes put on the performance of a lifetime to pick up his third victory against the Visionary. However, he has been out of action ever since.

The American Nightmare is edging closer to a big return and seems to be leaving no stone unturned to prepare well for it. According to Fightful Select, Rhodes was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in December. The report also added that the two-time Intercontinental Champion has been working alongside Carmelo Hayes and Joey Gacy, two stars he himself selected to help him train.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Cody Rhodes handpicked Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy to get him ready for his WWE return.



- Fightful Cody Rhodes handpicked Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy to get him ready for his WWE return.- Fightful https://t.co/QM69Z17bDI

Carmelo Hayes and Joey Gacy are prominent members of the NXT brand and have been mainstays on the programming since the brand revamp. They are expected to move up to the main roster soon.

WWE veteran is excited about Cody Rhodes' return

Cody Rhodes has become one of the most over-babyfaces in WWE since returning to the company last year at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare could only compete in a handful of matches before an injury derailed his career.

However, the former AEW star is expected to return soon. WWE has already started hyping up his return to pre-taped video packages, which Bully Ray believes is the perfect way to build up the star's return:

"These packages that they're doing on Cody have me excited for his return. I tweeted last night, 'We are in the storytelling business.' Those words come directly from Vince McMahon, and the Cody story should generate big business. I ended the word business with two dollar signs because this should generate money. This is the kind of story people pay to see."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Cody Rhodes is the King of the South.



2022 Match of the Year vs. Seth Rollins | WWE Hell in a Cell.



- Pro Wrestling Illustrated Cody Rhodes is the King of the South.2022 Match of the Year vs. Seth Rollins | WWE Hell in a Cell.- Pro Wrestling Illustrated https://t.co/7Hbfc1EhGE

Many expect Cody Rhodes to win the Men's Royal Rumble match upon his return. However, with The Rock also rumored to be present at WrestleMania, it looks less likely that the American Nightmare will challenge Roman Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes