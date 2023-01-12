Bully Ray expects former WWE IC Champion's upcoming return to excite fans

WWE legend Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, is looking forward to Cody Rhodes' long-awaited return to in-ring action.

Rhodes last wrestled on June 6, 2022, when he defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match. The American Nightmare agreed to compete inside the steel structure despite tearing his pectoral muscle in the days leading up to the show.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray reacted to the latest RAW video package hyping Rhodes' imminent return to the ring:

"These packages that they're doing on Cody have me excited for his return. I tweeted last night, 'We are in the storytelling business.' Those words come directly from Vince McMahon, and the Cody story should generate big business. I ended the word business with two dollar signs because this should generate money. This is the kind of story people pay to see."

Rhodes' return date has not yet been confirmed, but he is widely expected to appear at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

The two-time Intercontinental Champion features on an official WWE poster for the premium live event.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Minnesota Vikings play the New York Giants in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

Why Bully Ray has high hopes for Cody Rhodes' WWE comeback

One of the most notable WWE moments of 2022 occurred at WrestleMania 38 when Cody Rhodes returned after a six-year absence. He was immediately presented as a top babyface and future world title contender.

Bully Ray believes fans will be intrigued to witness Rhodes' journey back to the main-event scene:

"In the wrestling business, you want to sell, sell, sell, and when you're done selling, sell some more. Dusty 101 [how Cody's late father Dusty booked wrestling shows]. You want them putting their hand in their pocket for something at any given moment and coming back for more, while sending them home with a giant smile on their face, and that's what I think they're doing with the Cody story."

Rhodes announced last April that he wants to win a world title. His father Dusty Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged for the WWWF Championship (now known as the WWE Championship) in 1977.

How would you book Cody Rhodes' return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes