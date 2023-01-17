Cody Rhodes officially announces return date on RAW, months earlier than expected

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has officially announced his return date on RAW. It shouldn't come as a surprise as WWE has been hyping up the return of Rhodes since the final RAW of 2022.

Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he will be back at the 2023 Royal Rumble, which is over two months earlier than expected.

Rhodes was injured on June 5th, 2022, but still laced up his boots to wrestle against Seth Rollins in order to save the main event of Hell in a Cell. In one of the most courageous efforts fans have seen in the ring, he prevailed and defeated Rollins.

The following day, he was taken out by Rollins; but in reality, he had to go on hiatus to heal his injured pec. At the time of his surgery, fans were informed that it would take nine months for him to make a return. It will ultimately end up being less than seven months, which was perhaps expected.

The recovery period for Cody Rhodes' injury is normally 7-8 months, and there were reports that he was making significant progress in his recovery. This is why many fans weren't convinced when WWE announced that he would take up to nine months to recover.

Either way, it looks like the Rhodes to WrestleMania will begin soon.

