Roman Reigns' 3-year streak came to an end on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been unstoppable since returning to the company as a heel in 2020. However, the Tribal Chief was on the losing end of the tag team match on SmackDown this week, which ended his astonishing record.

This week's edition of the blue brand saw Reigns team up with Sami Zayn to take on Kevin Owens and John Cena in a tag team match. The bout ended with KO delivering a Stunner to Zayn to pick up the victory for his team.

Other than being a huge victory for Owens and Cena, the competition also saw the Head of the Table lose his first televised match with a pinfall or submission in nearly three years. Roman Reigns' last clean defeat came in December 2019 against Baron Corbin. Since then, he has taken 3 DQ losses in total, but none that have ended in an actual decisive result.

Pablo the Wrestling Duck @Pablotheduck084 @WrestlingHumble Somebody better not snitch that fact to Roman. I ain't ready to have Roman find reasons to be against Sami now @WrestlingHumble Somebody better not snitch that fact to Roman. I ain't ready to have Roman find reasons to be against Sami now https://t.co/B59v8q95j7

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

WWE legend shared his thoughts on who could end Roman Reigns' current championship run

While Roman Reigns was on the losing end of his match on SmackDown, the Tribal Chief still has not been pinned or submitted in the last three years. This has led many to question who in WWE can dethrone the Tribal Chief.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently weighed in on the situation. The Olympic gold medalist picked Cody Rhodes as the viable superstar to usurp the Head of the Table:

"Oh, he (Cody Rhodes) was the first one I was going to pick. Cody Rhodes is the guy. I believe that they are probably going to do something at the Royal Rumble. I think he will probably win the Rumble and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. You know, he is not exactly a young guy, and he has won the world title before (outside WWE). But he'd be the right person to do it. I think the fans have gotten behind him, and he's a big enough star right now to do that."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 In so many words Cody Rhodes said that he’s after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship In so many words Cody Rhodes said that he’s after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship 🔥🔥 https://t.co/PxAtyELjdQ

Cody Rhodes is one of the rumored opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in case The Rock isn't available for a dream showdown. The American Nightmare is currently on the sidelines after suffering a torn pec last year before his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

