"That's something that needs to be addressed" - Former WWE Superstar gives his honest opinion on Jeff Hardy's recent troubles

Lance Storm shared his two cents centered around Jeff Hardy's latest issue.

Hardy has been the talk of the town throughout the wrestling world over the past few days. The AEW star was arrested last Monday in Volusia County, Florida due to driving under the influence (DUI). This was his third DUI arrest over the last 10 years as he had a blood alcohol concentration of .294, tripling the legal limit in Florida of .08.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter on "Figure Four Daily," Storm stated Hardy was messed up after being booked regularly for gruesome matches. The former Intercontinental champion also emphasized that the history of beat-ups and addiction-laden wrestlers should be resolved.

"He (Jeff Hardy) is really hurting, he is really banged up, and he is doing Swantons on the steel stairs. He continues to get booked in dangerous matches and a willingness to do stunt matches. We also have a decades-long history of injuries of guys being all beat up in pro wrestling that leads to self medication. That’s something that needs to be addressed because there are a lot of people working really hurt, and this is in every company, there are stunt matches on every show with guys that are getting hurt, and then we have people with substance issues. It is a scary combination," Storm said. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

After the arrest, The Charismatic Enigma was suspended by AEW and were also removed from the World Tag Team title ladder match on Dynamite, along with Matt Hardy.

Booker T believes AEW should take responsibility of Jeff Hardy

On a recent episode of The Hall of Fame, Booker T shared his opinion that AEW should be partly blamed for Jeff Hardy's renewed addiction problems. The WWE legend indicated Hardy's problems were due to constant pain from the daredevil stunts he regularly did.

"I’m a [sic] tell you right there, pain comes along with that,” he said on Hardy’s bumps. “When you got pain, a lot of times you will go and drink, take drugs to numb the pain, therefore, damn it, I just relapsed. Did he try to do it? Probably not, but that’s what people with addiction do."

Addiction has been a long-standing problem in the wrestling world, as Booker T and Lance Storm have pointed out. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Jeff Hardy will be able to overcome his demons, for good.

