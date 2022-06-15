"That’s what people with addiction do" - WWE legend believes AEW is partially responsible for Jeff Hardy's arrest

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his perspective on the issues plaguing Jeff Hardy following his third DUI arrest in 10 years.

The Charismatic Enigma was detained by police yesterday after multiple 911 calls tipped them off of a dangerous driver on the highway. According to the police report, Jeff's breathalyzer test read 0.294 and 0.291 blood-alcohol content in two consequent tests. He was later arrested.

While most people are blaming Jeff Hardy, Booker T recently expressed his opinion that AEW is also partly responsible. On his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend drew a connection between Jeff's risky moves and his drinking addiction.

“I’m a [sic] tell you right there, pain comes along with that,” he said on Hardy’s bumps. “When you got pain, a lot of times you will go and drink, take drugs to numb the pain, therefore, damn it, I just relapsed. Did he try to do it? Probably not, but that’s what people with addiction do.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

You can check out the full video here:

Booker T was previously surprised by how Jeff Hardy was being used in AEW

While The Charismatic Enigma is going through a tough phase, his time in AEW has been quite successful.

Despite being 44 years old, Jeff has been consistently pulling off death-defying stunts. His match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view saw him executing a Swanton Bomb on Matt Jackson on the steel steps.

However, this should not become a staple of the former WWE star, according to Booker T. He spoke about the potential risks involved on the same episode.

"I just didn't expect Jeff Hardy to be doing that [risky stunts] on a weekly basis in AEW. I just didn't see that. I thought this guy was a big enough star to where, you did bring him out and he did something like that, it'd better be on pay-per-view for the world to see it, not just to be doing it."

As of now, The Hardys' three-way match against The Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks has been changed following a statement from Tony Khan. It remains to be seen what is next for the brothers in AEW.

