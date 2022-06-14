Police report discloses worrying details about Jeff Hardy's condition at the time of his arrest

Unfortunate events have marred yet again AEW's programming, as Jeff Hardy was arrested just hours ago in Volusia County, Florida.

While this isn't his first brush with the law, The Charismatic Enigma was reportedly sober and clean leading up to his AEW debut. However, on Monday, he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, along with other charges.

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, citing the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, Jeff was apparently in a stupor when engaged by the police.

"Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen 'swerving' and 'running off' the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed 'to be in a stupor and confused,' per the report."

Elaborating further on the comments, Raimondi stated that Jeff's breath test read 0.294 blood-alcohol content, followed by a second sample reading 0.291. Considering the legal limit to drive in Florida is 0.08, the test gave more than enough evidence to justify the arrest.

Jeff Hardy was offered rehab before coming to AEW

While he is loved by fans worldwide, The Charismatic Enigma has had his fair share of unfortunate incidents involving addiction and alcohol.

Back in WWE, Jeff had walked out of a live event in the middle of a six-man tag team match. This prompted the company to offer rehab for the decorated star, which he had refused.

In a recent conversation with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Jeff Hardy spoke about why he didn't want to go to rehab.

“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, but evidently it was because honestly, it’s my history. The person I had to talk to every week, or every other week as far as after I went to rehab, I had to report to him, and I got so sick of that. Because I felt like I had to do it to keep my job. I guess I could have just said, 'Look, I am not doing this anymore,' but I felt trapped." (H/T- eWrestlingNews)

As of now, The Hardys' status regarding their upcoming ladder match in AEW is uncertain. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the incident affects The Charismatic Enigma's run in the coming weeks.

