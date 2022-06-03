Jeff Hardy opens up on WWE asking him to go to rehab

AEW star Jeff Hardy shed light on how he felt when WWE told him to go to rehab in December last year.

The high-flying wrestler suddenly walked out through the crowd in the middle of a six-man tag team match at a WWE live event in Texas. Following the incident, the promotion had asked him to go to rehab, which he declined. This resulted in WWE deciding to part ways with Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma was a recent guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he explained that he was tired of going to rehab. He also felt like he was trapped.

“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, but evidently it was because honestly, it’s my history. The person I had to talk to every week, or every other week as far as after I went to rehab, I had to report to him, and I got so sick of that. Because I felt like I had to do it to keep my job. I guess I could have just said, 'Look, I am not doing this anymore,' but I felt trapped." (H/T- eWrestlingNews)

Ric Flair is one of the many to support Jeff Hardy's decision

WWE legend Ric Flair shared his thoughts on WWE's release of Jeff Hardy in December last year.

Speaking on an episode of his Wooooo Nation podcast, the 16-time world champion opined that Hardy was right to say no to the company's proposal.

"Well, you know what, I could not agree more. I love Jeff, I love his wife Beth. Above all they have a great relationship. I have talked to them both. And I think without saying something Jeff just said to them 'hey, I have been there, done that,'" Flair said.

Following his departure from WWE, Jeff debuted on AEW in March 2022. He reunited with his brother Matt Hardy on All Elite Wrestling and has been in stellar matches against Young Bucks and Andrade Family Office. He has also had singles matches against Adam Cole, Darby Allin, and Bobby Fish.

