WWE Hall of Famer gives his opinion about Jeff Hardy's release

16-time World Champion Ric Flair, on the latest episode of the Wooooo Nation Podcast, shared his views on the release of Jeff Hardy by WWE.

Jeff Hardy has been one of the greatest performers of his generation without a shadow of a doubt. His high-flying stunts and ability to take risks have been second to none since he has been a part of the global promotion.

According to reports, Jeff Hardy was released by Vince's brand as he refused their offer to go to rehab. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that the company had no intention of letting the former WWE champion go but had no choice.

Meltzer further stated that Hardy's problems due to addiction were a point of concern for the promotion, with Jeff rolling out and vanishing into the crowd during his match against the Usos that triggered them more.

Flair stated in the podcast that he knows right where Hardy is coming from and why he refused to go to rehab. The former Evolution member explained the problems with rehab and why - in his opinion - there is no point going to there.

Well, you know what, I could not agree more. I love Jeff, I love his wife Beth. Above all they have a great relationship. I have talked to them both. And I think without saying something Jeff just said to them 'hey, I have been there, done that'.

The majority of these people, these counselors and facilities, they are former addicts themselves. So when they are talking to you, trying to make you understand what your issues are, they are recovering themselves. Does that make sense?

Jeff Hardy wanted to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

The Charismatic Enigma did not expect news of his release and had recently declared that he wanted to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Hardy also explained that he had a lot of ideas regarding his future and there is no way he is shying away from implementing those.

My number one goal is to be the Universal Champion, like one time, before my career is over. I don’t put a number on how much longer I have, I’m very much living life day to day. I want to entertain people and it’s so exciting to be back in front of live audiences after a year of silence in the ThunderDome. I have all these ideas still and I’m blessed that I still have the passion for pro wrestling that I had when I was 16. Anything is possible in pro wrestling and I’m shooting for the stars,” said Hardy.

