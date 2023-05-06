Former WWE Superstar confirms AEW talks following departure

AEW has served as a primary landing spot for WWE departures since its inception in 2019. Another major name, Trinity Fatu (formerly known as Naomi), recently confirmed she held talks with the company after her own departure.

Trinity signed with IMPACT Wrestling after leaving WWE, defeating Kilynn King in her first in-ring action since early 2022. Together with Mercedes Moné she walked out of the promotion last year, later being stripped of their Women's Tag Championships. Moné has also departed the company, signing with NJPW and Stardom.

From the moment of their walk-out, fans had been hopeful of the pair jumping to AEW. That move has yet to manifest if it will at all. Trinity confirmed that she had held talks with the company during an interview with Alfred Konuwa for Forbes. She didn't dwell on the topic long, simply putting forward her belief that the sky is the limit for the future.

"Yeah, but we'll see. We'll see what happens, where things go. I just feel like the sky is the limit right now and, yeah, we'll see." - Trinity said.

AEW star CM Punk attended IMPACT to support Trinity as she made her debut. He was spotted with Mercedes Moné as she also attended to support her tag partner.

Trinity confirmed she had been enjoying family time after her WWE departure

In the same interview, Trinity discussed her life post-departure. She spoke of the family time she enjoyed, having not had to focus on work or travel for the first time in so many years.

"Really the family. The family time. Like, really being able to have quality family time and not have to really watch the clock or think about how many days I got home or when I’ve got to get back on the road." - Trinity said.

It's safe to say that Trinity is focused on her future with IMPACT Wrestling. She has already confronted the current Knockouts World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, as well as former champion Jordynne Grace.

