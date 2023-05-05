[Photo] CM Punk shares a secretly taken picture of 5-time RAW Women's Champion

CM Punk has been making the rounds throughout the wrestling world in his AEW absence, visiting WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW. He shared a secretly taken snap of his recent escapade to IMPACT, where he was with Mercedes Moné to watch Trinity's debut in the promotion.

Mercedes and Trinity both walked out of WWE last year, just like the Cult of Personality did back in 2014. They were subsequently stripped of their Women's Tag Team Titles and later departed the company. Moné has since joined Stardom and NJPW, winning the IWGP Women's Championship in her in-ring debut. While Trinity recently joined IMPACT.

Punk and Moné were both in attendance for the former Naomi's debut. The Straight Edge Superstar shared a snap of the former women's champion on his Instagram as she cheered on her former tag team partner. He disclaimed that he had taken the pic without Moné's permission.

"I took both of these pics without permission. Friends watching friends watching friends. Legends," CM Punk wrote.

Punk has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since All Out in Chicago last year. He won the world title to close the event but was later involved in a backstage altercation with The Elite.

CM Punk's AEW return has been tentatively planned

Even with Punk and The Elite's unresolved issues, as detailed in recent reports, AEW is said to have put the wheels in motion for Punk to return. The company is rumored to be adding another show to its weekly schedule, a Saturday show titled Collision.

Punk's return is thought to coincide with the show's debut, with June 17 being floated around as a potential date for his return. The rumored Saturday Night show will purportedly bring some roster parity so that some stars with issues can have some degree of separation.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: The AEW Collision debut on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, which would be the return of CM Punk along with what is expected to be "either another major name debut or return".



Very interesting. WON: The AEW Collision debut on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, which would be the return of CM Punk along with what is expected to be "either another major name debut or return".Very interesting. https://t.co/8R8skmrJrJ

Following their issues, The Elite were said to have been unkeen on the idea of working with CM Punk, despite their potential bout being touted by many.

What did you make of Trinity's IMPACT Wrestling debut? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes